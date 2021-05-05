Mass Effect Gives Fans Freebie Ahead of Legendary Edition Release

✖

Mass Effect has given fans a freebie ahead of the release of Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, a collection of remasters of Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3. Hardcore players may already own the freebies if they copped the Deluxe Editions of the latter two games. However, if you didn't nab the fancy editions of these games, you can now get this content for free, as well as the first Mass Effect soundtrack, which includes the new Legendary Edition track Resynthesis.

To cash in on this digital offer -- which can be downloaded here for 1.7 GB -- you need nothing. There are no strings attached. However, the download must be completed before May 31. Come June, the offer -- which includes 88 tracks, 2 PDF art books, 2 PDF comic books, and a Normandy digital lithograph -- will expire.

In addition to this, players can now create their own custom Mass Effect: Legendary Edition key art, which can be saved as a phone wallpaper, printed, or just stared at. All of this is also free.

Create your own custom #MassEffect Legendary Edition key art, featuring all your favorite squadmates! https://t.co/bhjDtm7yR5 pic.twitter.com/Yq2k28COpH — Mass Effect (@masseffect) May 5, 2021

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is set to release on May 14, 2021, priced at $60, via the PS4, PC, and Xbox One.

"One person is all that stands between humanity and the greatest threat it’s ever faced," reads an official pitch of the game. "Relive the legend of Commander Shepard in the highly acclaimed Mass Effect trilogy with the Mass Effect Legendary Edition. Includes single-player base content and over 40 DLC from Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3 games, including promo weapons, armors and packs — remastered and optimized for 4K Ultra HD. Experience an amazingly rich and detailed universe where your decisions have profound consequences on the action and the outcome."

For more coverage on the upcoming collection and all things gaming -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or check out the links right below: