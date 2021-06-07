Mass Effect Legendary Edition Receives New Update, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

Mass Effect Legendary Edition has been available for a few weeks at this point, but even if you bought the remastered collection on day one, there's a good chance that you might still be working your way through the full trilogy. Fortunately, BioWare hasn't stopped working on the new iteration of this popular franchise either and has today pushed out an all-new update for the game.

As a whole, this new update for Mass Effect Legendary Edition mainly fixes a number of basic problems that some players have been having. Some of these tweaks include allowing certain achievements and trophies to now unlock properly, correcting the graphics in some cutscenes, and changes to the dialogue and subtitle options.

Perhaps the most notable fix of the bunch here involves problems on Xbox platforms when using a wireless headset. In the past, using a headset of this type on Xbox could lead to issues where the game as a whole might not work. Even though BioWare largely rectified this lingering problem in its previous update for the title, it shouldn't prove to be an issue whatsoever moving forward.

If you haven't played Mass Effect Legendary Edition for yourself yet, the game (and this new update) is out now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Conversely, you can also check out the full list of patch notes for this update down below.

General

English spoken dialogue can now be selected separately from subtitle language

Resolved issues with unlocking some achievements/trophies, such as the Paramours or kill count trackers

Corrected pre-rendered cutscenes that were darker than intended after the previous update

Wireless headsets/devices no longer cause issues with the Xbox launcher

Improved PC performance across various hardware configurations, including on Virmire

Fixed an issue on PC where non-standard characters in the operating system’s username would prevent the game from launching Removed the dependency on the AVX instruction set in the launcher

Other minor calibrations and fixes, including some instances of crashing

Mass Effect

Fixed an issue that prevented players from reaching the max level

Fixed an issue where tier VII Spectre - Master Gear was inaccessible

Various collision improvements

Fixed an issue that would prevent the ability to interact with objects

Lowered audio volume on Mass Relay load screens

Improved eye animations for male characters in some scenes

Mass Effect 2

Toned down the intensity of fog on Illium

Fixed an issue where a character’s eyes at the end of the Overlord DLC were unintentionally red

Reduced the max credits that can be carried from Mass Effect to Mass Effect 2 down to 100k for more balanced early-game progression Credit carryover maximum now matches carryover from the original release Posthumous banking fees are a lot! It’s a great way to dodge taxes.



Mass Effect 3