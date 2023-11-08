New Mass Effect Teaser Confirms Huge Connection to Andromeda

One of the two new N7 day teasers for the new game seemingly confirms a huge connection between the new game and Mass Effect: Andromeda. As you may remember, the first trailer for the new Mass Effect game showed both the Milky Way galaxy, the setting of the Mass Effect trilogy, and the Andromeda galaxy, the setting of Mass Effect: Andromeda. This seem to be a hint the new game would incorporate both the original games and Mass Effect: Andromeda. However, there was still plenty of room for speculation that the latter would be acknowledged by not fully incorporated. And you wouldn't blame BioWare if it went down this route as Andromeda is a blemish on the series' sterling reputation. Further, while Andromeda connects to the trilogy, it's not a strong connection and incorporating it in a game that's heavily connected to the trilogy could be challenging. That said, it seems like BioWare has figured out a way.

In addition to a new teaser trailer, yesterday BioWare released a new piece of promotional art for the game featuring the same character from the teaser trailer and a nightclub. And this nightclub features a variety of characters. Whether these characters will end up being significant, who knows, probably not -- they are probably just random designs -- however, there are some notable inclusions.

First of all, there is a Geth, which may reveal the canon ending of the Mass Effect trilogy. In addition to this, there appears to be an Angara, a species introduced in Mass Effect: Andromeda and a species that is not in the Milky Way galaxy, as far as we know. Emphasis on as far as we know, because either this game is set in the Andromeda galaxy, or the Angara have either been brought to the Milky Way or have always been there, hidden in some corner. If it's the former that doesn't explain the Geth, unless again the Geth have since been brought to Andromeda.

Unfortunately, right now, all we have is speculation. That said, it seems reasonable to conclude based on this new art work that there's -- at the very least -- a major connection between this new game and Mass Effect: Andromeda. Whether this is the right call or not, only time will tell.