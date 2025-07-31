Another New Mass Effect Game Possibly Leaked

Another new Mass Effect game from BioWare has possibly been leaked. We know the next mainline Mass Effect game is currently in the works at BioWare. This game has been in the works in some shape or form since at least 2020, however, we still have next to no details on what it is, what platforms it is being made for, and when it will release. That said, it may not be the only Mass Effect game in the works, or at least in the studio’s plans.

Following Dragon Age: The Veilguard, a monumental flop for BioWare, the expectation is the series will be going on ice. This, of course, frees up room for more Mass Effect. Whenever BioWare ships its next game, it probably won’t be pivoting back to Dragon Age like it has in the past. And it is unlikely, with all its troubles and failed releases over the last decade, that EA is going to unleash it and let it create a new IP. That leaves room for one thing: more Mass Effect. And a new job listing out of BioWare seems to possibly hint at exactly that.

Right now, BioWare is hiring for a Lead Level Designer, a pretty important position for game development. And within the text of this job listing BioWare mentions it is “developing future game experiences for the Mass Effect franchise.” Notice the plural usage of “experiences.” This may hint at a second game in the works, but it could also be generic job listing speak conveying that Mass Effect is pivotal to the future of BioWare. It is hard to say.

“BioWare creates games focused on rich stories, unforgettable characters and vast worlds,” reads the job listing in question. “It operates out of Edmonton (Alberta, CAN) and Austin (Texas, USA), creating some of the world’s most critically acclaimed titles since 1995. The studio is developing future game experiences for the Mass Effect franchise, one of the highest-rated video game series of all time.”

Of course, take everything here for what it is, speculation. The wording of this job listing is indeed interesting, but far from clear and definitive. In the meantime, for more Mass Effect coverage — including all of the latest Mass Effect news, all of the latest Mass Effect rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Mass Effect speculation — click here.

H/T, Baun.