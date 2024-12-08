Mass Effect Fans Don’t Know What to Make of New Tease

Dragon Age fans finally got their new game last month, though it hasn’t proven to be everything they were waiting for. Mass Effect fans are still completely starving though. It has been 12 years since Mass Effect 3. Mass Effect: Andromeda came out back in 2017, but that hardly satiated demand. If anything, its dramatic dip in quality just made Mass Effect fans yearn for the glory days more. Those who haven’t given up on BioWare yet are eagerly anticipating the next Mass Effect game, currently in development, and the focus of BioWare after the release of Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

When the next drop for the new game will come remains to be seen. Until then, Mass Effect fans will need to settle for crumbs, which is exactly what BioWare director Michael Gamble recently provided, or at least potentially.

Using social media platform X, Gamble referenced the fact that the Mass Effect Legendary Edition is currently on sale for $5.99 at GameStop and the Microsoft Store, which has spiked chatter about the iconic RPG trilogy. Adding to this, Gamble specifically notes that fans jumping on the deal should be sure to play the Lair of the Shadow Broker, which is DLC in Mass Effect 2.

The Lair of the Shadow Broker is one of the high points of the Mass Effect series, so this may just be an earnest suggestion. However, some Mass Effect fans in the comments have wondered if this is a tease about the next game. Adding fuel to this speculation is the fact that the DLC stars Liara T’Soni, who pops up in the debut trailer for the game, and thus presumably plays a major role in the game.

If it is tease, it’s unclear what it could be teasing other than perhaps a story connection to this content or that the new game is perhaps specifically inspired by this DLC. Of course, this is assuming it is a tease, which there is no guarantee of.

Whether there is anything to the post, remains to be seen. Gamble has unfortunately not clarified. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

