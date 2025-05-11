BioWare Director May Have Just Shed Light on Mass Effect Release Date

BioWare director and producer, Michael Gamble, who is leading the development of the next Mass Effect game, may have just shed light on the release date of the RPG. The new Mass Effect game was announced by BioWare and EA back in November of 2020. We are now in 2025, and there is no word of when the game will release. Of course, for much of this time BioWare was working on Dragon Age: The Veilguard. To this end, it only entered full production on the next Mass Effect game last year.

Those — optimistically — hoping to play the next Mass Effect game in 2026, well that possibility has seemingly been ruled out. Over on X, Michael Gamble recently shared his excitement for Grand Theft Auto VI, like everyone else on the Internet. In the process of this, Gamble said something interesting.

Talking about GTA 6, Gamble noted he will be calling in sick when GTA 6 releases on May 26, 2026 to play the game for weeks. Now, it is possible this is nothing than a jest, but if it’s not then that would seemingly rule out a 2026 release for the next Mass Effect because if the next Mass Effect was gearing up to release in 2026 then there’s no chance Gamble would be taking anytime off, let alone to play GTA 6.

“Even though I make games as my job, all I wanna do is play damn good games,” said Gamble in a recent post on X. “I seriously cannot wait for this. I’m an old and will be calling in sick to play this for weeks.”

None of this should be surprising though. 2026 is almost certainly not even on the table for the next Mass Effect game. Neither is 2027 probably. Given the current timelines, and given BioWare’s recent development troubles on three consecutive projects, Mass Effect fans will probably be lucky to get the next installment in the sci-fi RPG series in 2028. And by then, it could very well be a cross-gen or next-gen only release.

