Mass Effect Players Thrilled to Finally Get Trilogy Remaster and New Game
Mass Effect players have long waited for some news from BioWare about the future of the franchise, and after numerous teases and countless rumors, it’s finally been confirmed that a remaster of the original trilogy is happening. The new product is called the Mass Effect Legendary Edition, and it’s coming to the current generation of consoles, PCs, and the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series complete with next-gen enhancements some time during Spring 2021. It’ll include everything players experienced in the original trilogy with the DLC and all promo gear as well.
That alone would’ve been enough for Mass Effect players since that’s what the most vocal portion of the community has been championing for over the years, but it’s not even the only Mass Effect project BioWare has in the works. There’s another game of some sort being worked on that’s still in the “early stages on the project” right now, according to BioWare’s Casey Hudson. Hudson didn’t have much else to say about the project right now, and it sounds like we’re not going to hear much about it anytime soon.
Your choices. Your squad. Your Shepard. Relive the legend in a remastered edition of the highly acclaimed trilogy. Mass Effect Legendary Edition arrives Spring 2021.https://t.co/jLUj8FUGaI pic.twitter.com/vxTKyq4LQ1— BioWare (@bioware) November 7, 2020
You can check out the first trailer for the Mass Effect Legendary Edition above to see some of your favorite characters from the trilogy make appearances, but we haven’t yet seen any footage or gameplay of what the actual remasters will look and feel like.
Regardless of whether we saw gameplay or not or when that might even happen, Mass Effect fans are expectedly ecstatic. This Mass Effect trilogy remaster has been a long time coming now, and even though there’s still a while to go before it’s out, the community at least knows for sure it’s happening now.
You can check out some of the best reactions to the Mass Effect news below while we wait on more from BioWare about the plans for the remaster and the future of the franchise.
Getting Ready for the News
prevnext
When you tell me there will be Mass Effect news in less than an hour.#N7Day pic.twitter.com/cDd2RBpCYP— The Spaceshipper (Ex-Spaceshipsporn) 🚀 (@TheSpaceshipper) November 7, 2020
Plenty of Changes
prevnext
Mass Effect: Legendary Edition officially confirmed for 2021:
✅ includes single-player base content & DLC from Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3
✅ support for higher resolutions & frame-rates
✅ promo weapons, armors, and packs - all remastered & optimized for 4K pic.twitter.com/rzXRcVj6OX— OpyGam3r (@opygam3r) November 7, 2020
Grab Everything You Can
prevnext
GRAB YOUR SPACE BOYFRIENDS AND YOUR N7 HOODIES FOR THE MASS EFFECT REMASTER! pic.twitter.com/onkAISWtz2— KayBlay❖ (@kathrynb42) November 7, 2020
Onto the Next Remaster
prevnext
*puts away my REMASTER MASS EFFECT signs, gets out the REMASTER DRAGON AGE drums*— robot fucker for leftist reasons (@1001cranes) November 7, 2020
New Experience for Everyone
prevnext
I really hope all those people who missed out on mass effect give it a try with the remaster. It is truly a unique experience like no other.— ETHOS | Wakanda Forever (@GamingEthos) November 7, 2020
Making People's Days
prevnext
Wait, so not only does the Mass Effect Remastered trilogy exist but also, they're working on an entirely new game?— SteveDuckpoint (@nicolas_s27) November 7, 2020
I am so excited for this, this just made my day! pic.twitter.com/6xfotumA6j
Dragon Age Next?
prevnext
BioWare when all the “mass effect remaster” tweets under their posts get replaced to “dao remaster when?” pic.twitter.com/07b8qHTSkx— ♡𝘓 𝘪 ♡@ N7 DAY (@lNQUISlTOR) November 7, 2020
Waited for Years
prevnext
You guys legit have no idea how happy this makes me to see this finally happening. So many of us Mass effect fans have waited years for them to finally put the first three games into a remastered collection for PS4 and other systems. pic.twitter.com/oQ9a2qODqR— Kasu(Requests Closed) (@DestinyDesigns6) November 7, 2020
Check out the Artwork
prevnext
MASS EFFECT LEGENDARY EDITION
Here's the 4K version of the art - it's so BEAUTIFUL ❤️— N7 Ashe (@ladyinsanity) November 7, 2020
Happy #N7Day pic.twitter.com/dCvK6pERqC
Who's Getting It?
prev
It's official!!!! Mass Effect 1-3 remaster is coming 2021. YOU GETTING IT?????? pic.twitter.com/Jcr90FtRHw— Pyo5️⃣ (@mrpyo1) November 7, 2020