Mass Effect Players Thrilled to Finally Get Trilogy Remaster and New Game

Mass Effect players have long waited for some news from BioWare about the future of the franchise, and after numerous teases and countless rumors, it’s finally been confirmed that a remaster of the original trilogy is happening. The new product is called the Mass Effect Legendary Edition, and it’s coming to the current generation of consoles, PCs, and the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series complete with next-gen enhancements some time during Spring 2021. It’ll include everything players experienced in the original trilogy with the DLC and all promo gear as well.

That alone would’ve been enough for Mass Effect players since that’s what the most vocal portion of the community has been championing for over the years, but it’s not even the only Mass Effect project BioWare has in the works. There’s another game of some sort being worked on that’s still in the “early stages on the project” right now, according to BioWare’s Casey Hudson. Hudson didn’t have much else to say about the project right now, and it sounds like we’re not going to hear much about it anytime soon.

Your choices. Your squad. Your Shepard. Relive the legend in a remastered edition of the highly acclaimed trilogy. Mass Effect Legendary Edition arrives Spring 2021.https://t.co/jLUj8FUGaI pic.twitter.com/vxTKyq4LQ1 — BioWare (@bioware) November 7, 2020

You can check out the first trailer for the Mass Effect Legendary Edition above to see some of your favorite characters from the trilogy make appearances, but we haven’t yet seen any footage or gameplay of what the actual remasters will look and feel like.

Regardless of whether we saw gameplay or not or when that might even happen, Mass Effect fans are expectedly ecstatic. This Mass Effect trilogy remaster has been a long time coming now, and even though there’s still a while to go before it’s out, the community at least knows for sure it’s happening now.

