Massive Darkness 2: Hellscape Launches on Kickstarter

✖

CMON is bringing back an old favorite with the sequel to Massive Darkness, and the much-anticipated follow-up is now live on Kickstarter. Massive Darkness 2: Hellscape is a full sequel to the original Massive Darkness, but it changes up the gameplay quite a bit aside from the core mechanic of becoming empowered when entering tiles of shadow as opposed to tiles of light. You'll guide your Lightbringers through the labyrinths and caverns through hordes of minions and bosses as you look to eradicate the evil that lurks within, and you'll have a variety of skills and abilities at your beck and call to make that happen. The cooperative dungeon crawler is now available on Kickstarter and you can check it out right here.

The game has already blown past its goal of $300,000, bringing in $553,000 up to this point and counting. With CMON that means lots of stretch goals. The stretch goals so far include a Buer roaming monster figure and 6 cards. The next goal is unlocked at $600,000, but honestly, that will be unlocked by the end of the day most likely.

You can find the official description of the original game below.

"Bring light to the darkness!

Long ago, a battle was waged between the Darkness and the legendary Lightbringers. Through magical craftsmanship, these warriors were equipped with powerful weapons and won the war. Years later, the Darkness has returned…

In Massive Darkness, you will choose a Hero and a Class before setting off for adventure. You will move, explore, equip and upgrade your Heroes to defeat the Darkness. By using the innovative Shadow Mode, you can avoid detection and use darkness to your advantage. In this miniature-based campaign game, brute strength will only get you so far. It’s going to take cunning, stealth, and smarts to defeat this ancient enemy and get out alive."

Are you excited for Massive Darkness 2: Hellscape? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things tabletop with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things tabletop!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.