Massive New SteamOS Update Preps for Impending Steam Machine Release

Since it was announced last year, gamers have been waiting for more details on the Steam Machine. Thanks to ongoing shortages with key memory components, the PC console hybrid’s release has been delayed. And Valve has also taken its time confirming the Steam Machine’s official price. Recent rumors suggest that price reveal, along with Steam Machine pre-orders, are incoming as soon as next week. Now, the latest update for Steam OS adds further weight to those rumors.

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The latest intel suggests Valve plans to reveal the Steam Machine’s price on June 23rd, with pre-orders to follow on June 30th. Now, Valve has released its latest update for the SteamOS. Along with a long list of fixes for any game running on Steam, the SteamOS 3.8.10 adds “initial support for upcoming Steam Machine software.” The timing for this patch certainly makes an incoming Steam Machine update from Valve look a lot more likely.

On June 17th, Valve launched its latest SteamOS update, which you can check out in full detail in the official Steam blog post. This patch is a pretty big one, with quite a few fixes for general crashes and game-specific snags. It also includes several improvements for the recently released Steam Controller, the only piece of Valve’s planned new hardware that’s already on the market. Despite a relatively hefty price tag of $99 USD, the Steam Controller has sold pretty well. That success could well be part of the equation for launching the Steam Machine into an uncertain economic market.

This patch has been in beta for a while, so we’ve known that Valve was working on getting Steam Machine support up and running for SteamOS. However, the timing for releasing this latest update out of beta could be a hint about upcoming news for the Steam Machine. Indeed, the full list of June 18th Steam OS patch notes is pretty extensive, making this one of the bigger SteamOS updates we’ve seen in recent months. And that could mean Valve is finally gearing up to put the Steam Machine into players’ hands. Though only one line in the patch notes specifically names Steam Machine preparation, it would make sense for Valve to want its OS in top shape before launching new hardware.

That’s especially true if rumors of a hefty $1000+ price tag for the Steam Machine prove to be accurate. Given recent price increases for the Steam Deck, it’s certainly not likely that the Steam Machine will be a surprise budget option for gamers. From the sound of it, we could finally find out if that June 23rd reveal date proves to be accurate.

Along with this latest patch adding more Steam Machine support, the timing for a late June price reveal feels just about right. Valve recently confirmed plans to release the Steam Machine and Steam VR headset in “summer 2026.” With the solstice fast approaching, it’s about time for Valve to finally let customers know how much that shiny new gaming cube will cost. After all, price point is likely to wind up being a key make-or-break detail for the Steam Machine.

Will you be buying a Steam Machine when they finally arrive? Does it depend on the price? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!