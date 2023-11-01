Massive Steam Sale Includes a Free Mystery Gift

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Fanatical, purveyor of premium PC gaming deals, is turning 11 and they're celebrating with a massive sale that covers AAA games, indie games, and everything in-between. In addition to the huge discounts, you can also get a free mystery gift with every basket you check out over $10 that could include something as awesome as a monetary voucher, free game or even a top of the range Steam Deck.

You can shop Fanatical's Birthday Bash deals right here until November 15th, and it includes flash stales that will only last for 24 hours. Note that most of the deals are offered as Steam keys, though some will require services like Ubisoft Connect. We've listed a handful of top deals in the sale below to get you started.

On a related note, Humble Bundle has launched the "IGN Editors' Choice: The 9 and Above Club" game bundle today, which is available right here until November 22. It spotlights Editor's Choice award-winning games that have scored a rating of 9 (Amazing) or 10 (Masterpiece) from IGN. For as little as $16, you'll get the following Steam PC games valued at $204::

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut

Wildermyth

Chivalry 2

Spiritfarer

The Forgotten City

GRIME

Paradise Killer

Additionally, each IGN bundle purchase will help support Extra Life and Girls Who Code.