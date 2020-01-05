Fan Creates Master Chief Smash Bros. Victory Animation

Nintendo fans have been waiting with bated breath for the reveal of the final Fighter’s Pass character for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. So far, players have been treated to a number of surprising choices, though perhaps none more so than Banjo-Kazooie. While the bird and bear were icons during the Nintendo 64 era, they have been strictly Microsoft mascots since the company acquired Rare back in 2002. As a result of the deal, however, some fans have been requesting another Microsoft icon, albeit one without any form of Nintendo association: Halo‘s Master Chief! In fact, one fan even went so far as to create a Smash-inspired victory animation for Microsoft’s mascot, and it looks like a pretty good fit, all things considered!

Master Chief’s Smash Bros. Victory Animation pic.twitter.com/b0hWFTSWX9 — Nova (@MemoryNova) January 5, 2020

Master Chief would make a very interesting inclusion in the game. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai once had a bit of an unwritten rule that the character had to have appeared on a Nintendo platform in order to appear in the Smash Bros. franchise, though that may have changed with the addition of Joker last year. To be fair, the Persona franchise has appeared on a Nintendo platform, however, while neither Halo nor Master Chief ever have.

While rumors had swirled for months about each of the Fighter’s Pass inclusions thus far, Nintendo has done an impressive job keeping things quiet in the build-up to the fifth character’s reveal. Fans have naturally made every possible guess at this point, but Nintendo has managed to keep any leaks from occurring. A possible February 29th release date has been rumored, but there has been no confirmation, as of this writing.

Once the fifth character has been revealed, fans will still have more playable characters to look forward to. Nintendo has confirmed more DLC fighters will arrive in the game, though the company may focus more on Nintendo owned characters in the future, given the apparent cost and effort required for third party characters. A recent interview in Nintendo Dream showed some of the difficulties Sakurai faced to get Hero from Square Enix’s Dragon Quest franchise in the game. Given all that, it should come as little surprise that Nintendo would want to take a bit of a break!

Would you like to see Master Chief appear in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? What other characters do you want to see make the cut?