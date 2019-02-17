McFarlane Toys Previews Figures From ‘Mortal Kombat 11,’ ‘Doom,’ and More

McFarlane Toys spent the better part of the past week teasing fans about what’s to come. One such teaser was for a Mortal Kombat line, with no details whatsoever revealed. That said, the popular toy maker is at the New York Toy Fair this weekend, and they brought plenty of goodies with them, including previews of their lines for Mortal Kombat 11, Doom, and more.

Spotted by Twitter user @FakeEyes22, the Mortal Kombat 11 line consists of Scorpion and Sub-Zero at the moment, but we can only hope that more are planned for later down the road. The Doom Slayer himself will be receiving his own action figure from McFarlane, as well as Alduin from The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Alduin will be a Deluxe figure, while the other three will stand at 7-inches tall.

As can be seen in the tweets above, there will also be Vault Suit and Power Armor figures released by McFarlane Toys, both of which will be 7-inches tall. In addition to this, Hollow Knight will be making an appearance from the toy maker, but more on that will be “Coming Soon.”

When it comes to the other figures previewed at the Toy Fair, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Doom Slayer, and Alduin are all part of the 2019 lineup. The Fallout figures, however, won’t be arriving until 2020. No specifics were provided as to when exactly we can expect to see the upcoming lines, but we’re sure McFarlane will be unveiling more info in the relatively near future.

As for Mortal Kombat 11, here’s more on the upcoming title from NetherRealm Studios:

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat‘s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.”

