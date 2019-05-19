Rumor: Microsoft Will Reveal A New MechAssault At E3

According to a new rumor, Microsoft is gearing up to reveal a new MechAssault game at E3 next month during its presser. Yes, you read that right: a new MechAssault. The rumor comes way of an alleged industry insider who says there’s a very high chance a new game in the series from yesteryear is in the works and will, finally, be revealed during the show.

For those that don’t know: MechAssault was the first BattleTech game published on the original Xbox. Developed by Day 1 Studios and published by Microsoft, the game was born when Denny Thorley of Day 1 Studios approached Microsoft about making an original BattleTech game built from the ground up for consoles. Microsoft apparently liked the pitched, because in 2002 MechAssault released. As you may know, a sequel — dubbed MechAssault 2: Lone Wolf — released two years later in 2004. Both are considered a part of the larger BattleTech universe.

That said, it’s now 2019 and it’s been 15 years since we saw a MechAssault game, and it seems crazy that we could be getting a new one all these years later.

As you may know, Day 1 Studios is now actually Wargaming, the developers perhaps best-known for World of Tanks, which shipped in 2014, and is still being supported by the studio to this day. That said, 2014 was awhile ago, and presumably the studio has something new it’s cooking up. Could it be a new MechAssault? It seems unlikely, but, there have been some rumblings suggesting as much in the past.

Of course, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt though. While sometimes anonymous sources are goldmines for information, more often than not, they are goldmines for inaccurate information and sometimes are just downright fake. Thankfully, E3 is less than a month away, so we won’t have to wait very long to find out if this is true.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Do you think Microsoft will reveal a new MechAssault game at E3?