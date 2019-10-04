New MediEvil Remake Trailer Revealed

Today, Sony Interactive Entertainment released a brand-new trailer for MediEvil, the upcoming remake of the PS1 game of the same name coming to PS4 later this month. More specifically, it has released the first video in a series of videos for the game dubbed “A Bonehead’s Guide to Gallowmere,” which will presumably be a light introduction and guide to the game. The first video in the series is called “Using One’s Shield,” and well, it dives into exactly that with a slab of new gamplay footage.

“Every kingdom has its share of threats, and the ones you’re about to face seem to have a bone to pick with you! If you think you might have trouble parsing through zombie parts, demolishing demons and mashing these monsters, we’ve got just the trick,” writes SIE producer Nick Accordino about the video series over on the PlayStation Blog. “For those slightly fuzzy on the ways of the land (and who wouldn’t be after a few decades?) I present to you the Bonehead’s Guide to Gallowmere – four episodes of a new weekly video series to remind every loyal knight, new or old, of the essential skills needed to defend the kingdom. No more skulking in the shadows for you!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the moment, it’s unclear when the next video will be released, but one will presumably drop every week in the build up to launch on October 25. Meanwhile, as you wait for another video from the game, be sure to catch up on all the latest on the title by peeping all of our previous and extensive coverage of remake by clicking right here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things PlayStation.

“Step into the bones of Sir Daniel Fortesque, a slightly-inept (and long dead) knight accidentally resurrected by his greatest enemy, the evil sorcerer Zarok,” reads an official story pitch of the game. “With a second chance to foil his greatest foe, Dan will once again set out to save the kingdom of Gallowmere and earn his place as a true hero.