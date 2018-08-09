Mega Man 11 Demo Coming In September

We’ll have to wait until the beginning of October to see what the future holds for Mega Man, but Capcom will apparently give us the opportunity to test drive the Blue Bomber’s latest journey a little sooner.

Based on this report from True Achievements, a listing for a demo of the forthcoming Mega Man 11 has been revealed on the Xbox One Store, indicating that it will arrive on September 4. Other platforms haven’t been revealed just yet, but considering that 11 is also coming to PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC, it’s a safe bet we’ll see it on those as well.

Details on the demo are pretty light, but it seems like it’ll let players check out some new gameplay systems, while also introducing one of the Robot Masters you’ll come across. The demo will “take on all kinds of enemies and traps in the Block Man stage” and allow you to “use the new Double Gear system to slow down time or power up your shots and take down that boss.”

That’s about all the information we have on the demo thus far. Now, Capcom hasn’t confirmed it just yet, but this is over on the Xbox Store so it looks pretty official at this point. And let’s be honest, a demo would really be good for this game, convincing players that Mega Man‘s latest adventure is well worth picking up. We’ll let you know once Capcom officially confirms it for all platforms.

Here’s a recap of Mega Man 11’s jam-packed features!

Long-awaited Sequel – Evil genius Dr. Wily is back to his mischievous ways and invests in an ambitious idea from his time at Robot University. The benevolent Dr. Light decides to upgrade Mega Man with Wily’s powerful prototype known as the Double Gear system, expanding his abilities for the greatest fight yet for everlasting peace.

A Visual Leap – Taking a leap forward in visual presentation, the new game features a 2.5D design direction which blends beautiful, hand-drawn environments with lively characters. New to the classic series, Mega Man now also takes on characteristics of defeated Robot Masters when wielding their weapons.

Powerful New Gameplay Options – The Double Gear system adds a unique new twist on the satisfying platforming action, offering options to enhance Mega Man’s speed and power on the fly.

For Vets and First-timers – A wealth of difficulty options are available for a player of any platformer skill level. Controls for an on-screen

Mega Man 11 releases on October 2 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.