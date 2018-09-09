‘Mega Man’ Fans Are Outraged Over the Doors In ‘Mega Man 11’

Mega Man 11 omits a feature from past Mega Man games that involved boss doors and is causing a stir within the game’s community.

In past Mega Man games, approaching a boss door that raises upward as you draw near would push the blue helmeted hero through the door and onto the other side whether he was on the ground or not. This meant that many players would jump at the doors so that Mega Man would automatically float through to the other side while suspended in mid-air. Balrog’s gif below shows how that should work, but Mega Man 11 appears to have done away with that feature, at least according to what people have seen in the demo.

How can you make a Mega Man game in 2018 and not include jumping through the boss doors? :p @CapcomUnity #megaman11 pic.twitter.com/12DGIYU6jj — Brian Emling (@waffledog) September 7, 2018

When encountering a boss door in Mega Man 11, players don’t get to see Mega Man suspended in the air as he floats through the opened door. Instead, the hero falls to the ground and has to walk through the door to greet the boss. The new entrance seen below shows what a grounded Mega Man looks like in Mega Man 11, and people aren’t too happy about it.

If the doors don’t work properly, is it even a Mega Man game? — Talcon (@mryamyams) September 8, 2018

Yeah this bothered me 😂 Mega Man is suppose to stay airborne when going through doors if he jumps!! — Miguel Fuentes (@miGnet0) September 9, 2018

It’s not a dramatic gameplay change with many of the jests about it joking that it makes Mega Man 11 unplayable, but some people have pointed out that the absence of the feature does make the game feel less like a Mega Man title. Though the demo only shows a glimpse of the game, the doors, music and other effects are lacking in some parts, according to those who tried the demo, with the absent parts affecting the overall feeling of the game.

after spending more time with the mega man 11, i feel like they got the core gameplay right but everything else feels a little lacking. music, sound effects, lack of door jumping all feel empty. thats just based on one stage though. — deuce papi (@lildom911) September 8, 2018

Mega Man 11 is still in its demo form now, so there’s a chance that Capcom could change the feature following the fervent response from the community.