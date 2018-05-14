Mega Man Animated Series Has an Official Name, Synopsis

A while back, you may recall the news that DHX was hard at work on a new computer-animated series featuring Capcom’s heroic Blue Bomber, Mega Man. We haven’t heard about it much since then but it looks like it’s set for a big reveal very soon.

As reported by Rockman Corner, the latest issue of Licensing Source Book Europe has listed the Mega Man show to make an appearance at its annual licensing expo which is set to take place on May 22-24. The show apparently has an official name now — Mega Man: Fully Charged.

This series will reportedly make its bow sometime this fall on Cartoon Network here in the U.S. and will also be followed by a toyline being produced by Jakks Pacific. It’ll likely focus on Mega Man and the secondary characters featured in the show — and maybe even villains like Dr. Wily.

Here’s an official synopsis for the show as provided from DHX’s official website:

“Aki Light is a regular, upbeat, robot schoolboy. He lives in the futuristic world of Silicon City, co-inhabited by robots and humans. But this robot boy has a secret… Deep within his programming lie protocols that can transform him into the powerful hero, Mega Man! When the villainous Sgt. Night and his evil team of Robot Masters emerge with ill-intentions, Mega Man dedicates himself to protecting the citizens of Silicon City.

Equipped with his Mega Buster arm cannon and the ability to absorb the powers of his opponents, he bravely battles the wickedest of villains. In this brand new series inspired by the iconic Mega Man video game, comical, action-packed adventures abound as we follow the journey of Aki Light and his alter-ego, Mega Man, as he strives to balance life as an ordinary robot boy AND an amazing superhero.”

We’ll see how the unveiling at the expo goes later this month and see how it compares to Mega Man cartoon shows in the past.

If it’s Mega Man video games that you prefer (and some fans do), Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 + 2 releases for Nintendo Switch on May 22; and you can also play Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 +2 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and Nintendo Switch starting July 24.