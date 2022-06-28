Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Announced

Capcom is re-releasing every Mega Man Battle Network game for the Nintendo Switch. During today's Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, Capcom announced the Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection, which will re-release all ten Mega Man Battle Network games originally released for the Game Boy Advance. Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection will also include a gallery with over 1,000 illustrations and a music mode containing over 150 songs from across the series. The collection will be released in 2023, with the option to purchase the collection in two separate digital volumes. A trailer for Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection can be found below:

The Mega Man Battle Network series reimagined Mega Man and his allies as sentient digital programs known as Network Navigators (or NetNavis for short) which were used by humans to interface with various pieces of WiFi enabled equipment. Mega Man Battle Network envisioned a bold futuristic world in which everything from toasters to power grids were connected to the internet, which was both incredibly convenient and also led to a rise in cybercrime. Over the course of the series, Mega Man and his human partner Lan Hikari fought mysterious cybercriminals while fighting viruses, many of which were inspired by classic Mega Man villains.

A total of six Mega Man Battle Network games were released between 2001 and 2006, with every game after Mega Man Battle Network 3 receiving two versions with minor differences. It remains unclear whether Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection will include multiplayer functionality or if cut content from the last Mega Man Battle Network game will be restored in the new collection.

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection will be released for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation4 in 2023.