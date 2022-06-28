How to Watch the New Nintendo Direct Mini

A new Nintendo Direct is almost here, the company has announced, but there are a few caveats as usual for anyone looking for news for the latest and greatest titles for the Nintendo Switch. This will specifically be a Nintendo Direct Mini and as usual, will feature a bevy of news and announcements. Prior to it actually streaming, we've gathered together all the information you might want to know about it like when it is, how to watch it, and what to expect from the new Nintendo Direct Mini.

How to Watch the Nintendo Direct Mini

The new Nintendo Direct Mini is specifically set to be revealed today, June 28th, at 9AM ET/6AM PT and is expected to run for roughly 25 minutes in total. The official announcement of the new Nintendo Direct Mini specifically points at Nintendo's YouTube channel, but there does not appear to be a placeholder video as of yet on either that or the official Nintendo Direct homepage. It's possible that it might simply show up there at the appointed time.

Usually, Twitch is slightly ahead of YouTube when it comes to such streams, but given that there's no YouTube placeholder it's hard to tell if Nintendo will even stream it over there. There's always the chance that it will simply be a full video dropped at the appropriate time. You can check out the official announcement of the new Nintendo Direct Mini as well as the link to Nintendo's YouTube channel embedded below for ease of access:

A new #NintendoDirectMini: Partner Showcase is on the way! Watch on-demand via our YouTube channel beginning Tuesday, June 28 at 6am PT for roughly 25 minutes of info on upcoming third-party #NintendoSwitch games.



Subscribe & turn on notifications here: https://t.co/SZA1P3RSHS pic.twitter.com/8hmCJ1p5EX — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 27, 2022

What to Expect in the Nintendo Direct Mini

Nintendo has somewhat tempered expectations for the new Nintendo Direct in part because it is explicitly a "Mini" and a "Partner Showcase." What this means is that it will be relatively smaller than a full-on Nintendo Direct and entirely focus on third-party video games coming to the Nintendo Switch.

Even so, there are liable to be some beefy announcements included within. The Persona series remasters recently announced for Xbox by Atlus, for example, are reported to be included in some way as Nintendo Switch was a platform noticeably absent from the initial announcement. There's also the GoldenEye 007 remaster that could make an appearance given that it was initially released for the Nintendo 64. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is also said to get a gameplay reveal soon and could be there from Ubisoft. For now, we simply have to wait and see.

What do you think will show up during today's Nintendo Direct? Are you hoping for any reveals specifically?