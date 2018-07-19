‘Mega Man: Fully Charged’ Cartoon Network Debut Date Revealed

So we’ve been seeing more traction from the forthcoming Mega Man cartoon series for Cartoon Network, namely with a panel taking place at San Diego Comic-Con this week. But fans that are interested in checking the show out won’t need to wait for that panel to know when to tune in for the premiere.

Deadline recently confirmed that Mega Man: Fully Charged will make its debut on Cartoon Network starting on August 5. The series is a co-production between DHX Media and Dentsu Entertainment, with Man of Action Entertainment on board as executive producers and story editors for the show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Based on the Mega Man franchise that has been on quite the comeback trail as of late (between next week’s forthcoming Mega Man X Legacy Collection and October’s Mega Man 11, both of which should be at SDCC this week), the show will focus on the Blue Bomber as he takes on villainous enemies with a little help from his friends.

The series will make its debut at SDCC this week with an exclusive look along with the panel featuring Capcom’s Kazuhiro Tsuchiya (video game producer: Mega Man 11, Asura’s Wrath), Logan McPherson (DHX Studios, VP, creative & animated production: Slugterra, The Deep, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, the series) and Man of Action Entertainment’s Joe Casey and Steven T. Seagle (executive producers and story editors for Mega Man: Fully Charged).

In addition, fans can also get artwork for the series signed by creators of producers of the show, alongside Jose Emroca Flores and merchandise from Toynami. A life-size Mega Man statue will also be available for photo ops.

While some may be excited by Mega Man‘s return to TV, Fully Charged’s art style has left some fans feeling…a little turned off. It looks out of place compared to the Blue Bomber’s appearances in video games (including the forthcoming MM 11) and some are noting that it’s just not a proper fit for the character. That said, others seem optimistic and are willing to give the show a chance. We’ll see what happens in a few weeks.

For those seeking a “better-looking” Mega Man, at least you have the games. Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1 + 2 arrives on July 24 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC; and Mega Man 11 follows on October 2 for those platforms as well.