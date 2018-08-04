Mega Man: Fully Charged’s First Ten Episodes Now Online

It looks like you don’t have to wait until August 5 to see what the new Mega Man animated series is all about.

Cartoon Network has premiered the first ten episodes of the Mega Man: Fully Charged series ahead of time. These appear to be unlocked for all viewers (in the U.S., anyway), without the need of a subscription.

Here are the quick descriptions for each of the episodes, so you have a good idea of which ones will likely be favorites. (Mild spoilers ahead.)

Throwing Shade Pt. 1- Sgt. Night publicly criticizes Dr. Light’s views on human & robot unity during a school assembly, invoking the ire of Fire Man and forcing Silicon City’s newly minted hero, Mega Man, to intervene.

Throwing Shade Pt. 2- Mega Man stops Fire Man by replicating his powers and fighting fire with fire. Unfortunately, Mega Man also learns that he can replicate a robot’s mental state as well, and must get his own anger under control to win. Defeated, Fire Man reports back to his secret master, Sgt. Night!

Drilling Deep- At school, Aki struggles with the side effects of his newly replicated Drill Man schematics; later, as Mega Man, he learns to control his FIre Powers in thwarting Drill Man’s assault on Skyraisers Inc.

Videodrone- Mega Man must stop Hypno Woman from turning the students and teachers at Silicon Central into her mindless drones.

Please Rush Home- A misunderstanding between Mega Man and Rush ends in the robo-pop running away from home, only to be reunited and reconciled during a confrontation with Wave Man.

Blaze of Glory- Mega Man and Suna must overcome a sibling dispute over what to do on their day off in order to stop Fire Man from overheating the city.

Nice On Ice- An “unscheduled” TV appearance not only lands Aki in hot water for missing class, but sets Ice Man on a misguided mission to “unite” (i.e. freeze together) every human and robot couple in the city!

Hard Times- Mega Man must stop Blasto Woman from plundering the Museum of the Hard Age and its cache of military grade weaponry.

Tripping the Light Fantastic- Mega Man tries to save Dr. Light from a date with “Mari,” who’s actually Hypno Woman in disguise!

Running Wild- Student elections get blown out of proportion (literally) when Air Man lends his support to Aki’s rival for class president, Peter Punk.

Once more, you can watch the episodes here. And if you need a breakdown of the creation of Mega Man: Fully Charged, check out our interview with the creative team!

Mega Man: Fully Charged airs on August 5th.