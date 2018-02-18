Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 + 2 Might Be Getting a Collective Release On Nintendo Switch

Over the past couple of years, die-hard old-school fans have been enjoying the Mega Man Legacy Collection releases, reliving some of the Blue Bomber’s greatest adventures. However, Nintendo Switch fans have been missing out on these releases, and have been egging on Capcom to give them a turn.

During a recent Mega Man birthday broadcast, the team confirmed that the Mega Man Legacy Collection games would be coming to Switch, finally, alongside the forthcoming Mega Man X games and the recently announced Mega Man 11. However, it looks like users will need to buy all of the classic Mega Man games in one shot.

According to a recent listing over on the ESRB rating board, the Nintendo Switch version of Mega Man Legacy Collection was revealed – but it appears to be as a complete collection. The game appears to be packaged as Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 + 2, which means you’ll get all ten games in one collective get-together, rather as separate releases as we’ve seen on other consoles.

That’s not the end of the world, mind you. It just makes it more convenient to own all the classic Mega Man games, leading up to Mega Man 10, in one shot. But it does bring up a couple of questions.

First off, will the games still have all their collective content from previous releases, including the music player, galleries and all that? Or is Capcom simply porting over the games? The publisher didn’t have anything to say on it just yet, but fingers crossed that it’ll be including all the extras. Fans certainly deserve them.

Secondly, what will the package be priced? The Mega Man Legacy Collection games previously released for $19.99 apiece, so does that mean this whole package will come out to $39.99? Or will Capcom be budget pricing it to get players excited for Mega Man 11 when it comes out later this year?

We’ll let you know when Capcom has any definitive answers about the release, but, for now, it’s good to see the Blue Bomber will soon get his due on the Switch. We need to jump back in to some classic action.

Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 + 2 will release on Nintendo Switch sometime this spring. The games are available now, separately, for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.