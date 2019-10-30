Mega Man Movie Still Happening, According to Capcom

Back in August, a report surfaced that made it sound like the live-action Mega Man movie was put on ice following Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox. At the time, it was revealed a number of projects were seemingly cancelled, but it appears the Mega Man movie has dodged this bullet. Unfortunately, further details on the project aren’t disclosed, but it’s in development, or at least Capcom — the IP holder — claims it is.

“…To generate synergy with its popular games via greater global brand awareness and value, the Company has been producing world-leading content, with brands such as Street Fighter and Resident Evil being made into Hollywood movies, now followed by Monster Hunter and Mega Man, which are also scheduled for live-action film adaptation,” reads a snippet from Capcom’s new financial report.

Now, at the moment of publishing, it’s a bit unclear what state the project is in. Last we heard, Masi Oka was on as producer and that it was being written and directed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman. Whether this is still the case, isn’t made clear. Further, if Disney isn’t involved — and it doesn’t appear to be — then it’s likely the movie is still looking for a new home, or it has one, and this simply hasn’t been announced yet.

Of course, making a movie based off a video game series has historically been tricky business, especially when you take something animated and make it into live-action. That said, Capcom has been trying to get this project off the ground for awhile, so who knows if we will ever see it at this point.

