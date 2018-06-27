Mega Man X Legacy Collection Presents X Challenge Mode, Pre-Load Options

We’re just a few weeks away from being reintroduced to old-school goodness with Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1 + 2, which bundles together all of the futuristic Blue Bomber adventures in one handy package. But on top of the classic games, you’ll also get some a sweet new bonus mode as well.

In the new trailer above, we get our first glimpse at the new X Challenge Mode. This allows your character to take on two different bosses at once, presenting a number of examples as a result. No doubt this makes things more challenging as just taking on one Maverick Hunter at a time can be a handful for some.

There are a few interesting combinations here, including Chill Penguin and Frost Walrus teaming up to put Mega Man X, ahem, on ice; Slash Beast and Crescent Grizzly promising to deliver a pounding to our hero; and Magma Dragoon and Neon Tiger making things difficult when it comes to survival. You can see these and more tag-teams in action above.

On top of that, pre-orders for the games have gone live on all digital storefronts, which you can find the links to below. They’re also offering up pre-load so you can hop into the action right away when next month rolls around.

The PlayStation 4 version can be ordered here; and you can also get for Xbox One version here. The games are also up for grabs in the Nintendo eShop; and the bundle for Steam/PC can be ordered here. The games are currently discounted to $35.99, ten percent off the normal price. No word yet on how long this discount is going to be offered, so act fast!

The original Mega Man X Legacy Collection includes Mega Man X through Mega Man X4, while Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 features Mega Man X5 through X8. There’s a whole lot of futuristic fun at your fingertips!

Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1 + 2 releases on July 24 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Steam. Physical editions will be available as well if you’re a collector. Just keep in mind that Legacy Collection for Switch only has the first part on cartridge. The rest you’ll need to download.