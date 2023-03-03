Meta Quest VR Devices Getting Major Price Cuts

Some Meta Quest devices will soon be a bit more affordable with two separate price cuts for the Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro announced this week. The former which was previously priced at $499.99 for the 256GB model will be permanently marked down to $429.99 while the more expensive and more involved Meta Quest Pro will benefit from a much greater price cut going from $1,499.99 to $999.99. These changes were made in line with Meta's goals of making virtual reality more affordable whether it's for play or work, Meta said.

Prices typically go up instead of down, a trend especially true when it comes to more expensive devices like these, so the price cuts are unprecedented but still very welcome. The 128GB version of the Meta Quest 2 will remain the same price, though many who are getting a headset for gaming probably would've opted for more storage space anyway, so it works out all the same.

"While we aren't lowering the price of Meta Quest 2's 128GB SKU, a new lower price for 256GB of storage will let even more people feel the joy of fully immersive games and experiences," Meta's announcement said. "Similarly, by lowering the price of Meta Quest Pro, we're making our industry-leading Meta Reality technology and Infinite Display optical stack available to even more businesses and professionals around the world."

These changes will take place on March 5th, Meta said. Head on over to the Meta website to grab your Quest device with the discount.

To be fair, the Meta Quest 2 is still more expensive than it initially was when it first launched even after this price cut is factored into the equation. The Meta Quest 2 was originally $299.99 and $399.99 at launch for the 128GB and 256GB versions, respectively, but Meta announced last year that it would be increasing the prices of both of those models in order to make the VR push more sustainable for the company. So, it's not going to be quite as cheap as it once was, but $70 off is still heading the right direction.

For the Meta Quest Pro, this is the first time that the device has gotten a price cut like this. It was revealed late last year for the staggering $1,499.99 price point which no doubt turned people off of the device. It's really meant for those who have greater VR needs than just gaming and social time, though perhaps this price cut will make it a bit more agreeable to those who've been on the fence about it.