‘Metal Gear Solid 2 & 3 HD’ Join Xbox Backward Compatible Library

One aspect of the Xbox One that many players love is the ability to play older games on the new system. When the backwards compatibility program was first unveiled back in 2015, many 360 owners were excited to know that the beloved games they already owned could be carried over into the new generation. Now the team over at Microsoft has added two new additions to the official line-up: Metal Gear Solid 2 & 3 HD!

According to the Xbox Market Place: “The government sends Raiden, a new recruit in the new FOXHOUND, to infiltrate the Big Shell and rescue the US President, who is held hostage inside. The origin of the Metal Gear series begins in 1964 at the height of the Cold War. The fate of the world hanging in the balance, Snake is forced to question the true meaning of “loyalty,” as he embarks on a lone mission to kill his former mentor.”

Each month the list continues to grow with popular franchises such as the Mass Effect Trilogy, Red Dead, Batman, Dragon Age, and more. With hundreds of titles available now on the list, and more continuously on the way, Xbox One users can continue to enjoy old favourites without having to switch between the two systems.

How it works is players can take their old 360 discs and put it into the Xbox One. The system will read it and update the title just like any other game. Unlike the PlayStation 4, you aren’t expected to re-pay for a game you already own. No longer have the disc or see an older title that you never picked up? A digital version of the game will be available for purchase in the Microsoft store.

You can check out the fully updated list right here for all of the hundreds and hundreds of games available to play on this generation’s hardware. Every time a new game is added, we update that list, so if this is a feature you love make sure to bookmark us to stay in the know of every new addition!

Any games that haven’t made their way onto the Backwards Compatibility list yet that you’d like to see? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and tell us what you hope is added next in the coming months!