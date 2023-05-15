Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake Might Actually Come to Xbox

Konami's remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater seems to be one of the video game industry's worst kept secrets. The remake has not been officially announced, but rumors have been circulating for years now, and there's a lot of speculation that it could be revealed as early as this month. It will reportedly have some exclusivity to PlayStation 5, but it seems the game could end up on Xbox Series X|S at some point down the line. In a segment on The Xbox Two podcast, Windows Central's Jez Corden shared his belief that it might not be a full PS5 exclusive.

On the podcast, Corden mentions that he's heard of some kind of deal between PlayStation and Konami that relates to multiple IPs, including Silent Hill, Metal Gear Solid, and Castlevania. Corden is now of the belief that the deal will grant PlayStation some form of exclusivity for these games, but not full: instead, this could boil down to exclusive marketing deals, DLC, or timed exclusivity on PS5. When it comes to the games themselves, Corden believes "it does seem like they're going to be multi-platform eventually." Of course, as is pointed out on the podcast, it was also assumed that Final Fantasy VII Remake would eventually come to Xbox once PlayStation's timed exclusivity ended, and that didn't end up happening. The difference here is that Corden believes Microsoft has a better relationship with Konami as opposed to Square Enix.

At the end of the day, while Corden tends to be a pretty reputable source, this should all be taken with a grain of salt. After all, these are reports about a game that hasn't even been announced just yet, and plans in the video game industry are constantly changing. For now, Metal Gear Solid fans will just have to wait and see when (and if) the Snake Eater remake does get announced. The last few years have been very hard for Metal Gear Solid fans, but a remake of one of the best games in the series would certainly help!

