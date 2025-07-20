Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake Size Revealed

The download size for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, the remake of Metal Gear Solid 3, has been revealed. The Metal Gear Solid franchise has been dormant for almost a decade now. Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain came out in September 2015 and while there was a survival game known as Metal Gear Survive released in 2018, it was rejected by fans and critics alike. The last true game in the series with Hideo Kojima’s involvement was The Phantom Pain. While there aren’t many people clamoring for a Kojima-less Metal Gear Solid 6, there are people wanting to see some of the older games remastered or remade.

There was a collection of some of the early games a few years ago and there are rumors of a Metal Gear Solid 4 remaster, but fans are really looking forward to the new remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. It’s one of the best games in the franchise and is chronologically the first game in the story. The gameplay is rich, the story is really thrilling, and the atmosphere is unmatched. It’s one of the most anticipated games of the year, especially since it looks to blend a lot of the gameplay from Metal Gear Solid V into the remake.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater Is 100GBs

metal gear solid delta: snake eater

With that said, if you’re planning to play Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater next month, you may want to start clearing up some space. The official Steam page for the game has revealed that players will need a whopping 100 GBs of free storage space in order to install and play the new remake. As of right now, we’re not sure where it will land on Xbox or PS5, but we’d have to imagine it’s going to be pretty hefty and come somewhat close to 100GBs as well. Some fans were shocked to see this given it’s a remake of a PS2 game, but that’s precisely why it’s so big.

It’s a full blown remake as opposed to a remaster. A lot of work went into remaking Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater and it’s expected to even feature a multiplayer mode of some kind as well. While 100GBs may still be pushing it, it’s not surprising it’s not a small game. Hopefully, the remake is well-done enough to justify it for fans and it takes advantage of fan-favorite features such as being able to speed up the console clock to defeat certain enemies in the game.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will release on August 28th for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC.