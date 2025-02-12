Metal Gear Solid Delta Release Date Confirmed in Official Trailer

After dropping a huge hint regarding the release date for Konami’s highly-anticipated Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater a few days ago, PlayStation has officially confirmed the action-adventure stealth remake’s long-awaited debut. While neither Konami nor Sony commented on the recent leaks, a new trailer trailer did release today showcasing Naked Snake in action against the Soviets in a nostalgic way reminiscent of 2004’s MGS3, which is considered to be one of the greatest video games of all time. The trailer official trailer released today after the initial leak confirmed that Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will be out on August 28th.

Bringing one of the best installments in the Metal Gear Solid series is no easy feat, especially without the original creator Hideo Kojima behind the project, but it seems that Konami is up to the task. Should the remake be a direct reinterpretation of the original title, then we can be assured that veterans and newcomers will be treated to a silent but deadly introduction to Metal Gear Solid Delta. The remake will bring the decade-long series back into the mainstream spotlight, as Konami hasn’t brought a new installment since 2018 with Metal Gear Survive, which was a commercial failure.

Fortunately, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will hopefully ease the gap between Metal Gear games for the time being. The remake was announced back in May 2023 as a chance to share the origin story of Naked Snake. Over time, Konami noted that the team desires to reproduce Snake Eater‘s stealth gameplay and story with modern graphics and enhancements without deviating too far from the original. Seeing how the 2004 title was released on PlayStation 2 and Nintendo 3DS, it should be exciting to witness the critically acclaimed story on modern consoles.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is set to release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on August 28, 2025.