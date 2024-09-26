Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater's Newest Trailer Is the Best One Yet

The latest trailer for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater has been revealed and it's by far the best one that Konami has released so far. Throughout 2024, Konami has been steadily unveiling new looks and details at its remake of the third mainline Metal Gear Solid entry. Now, this has culminated in another showing that highlights the game's story and gives us a glimpse of some characters that haven't been previously revealed.

Coming in at a little more than two minutes, this new Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater puts some of the game's remade (and iconic) cutscenes front and center. Most of what's shown here has been pulled from the early hours of Snake Eater and provides our best looks yet at The Boss, Colonel Volgin, and Revolver Ocelot. At its conclusion, the trailer then reveals Eva for the first time, which is something that fans have been requesting to see since Metal Gear Solid Delta's initial announcement.

You can get a look at this new trailer for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater right here:

If there is one strange thing about this Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater trailer, it's that it still contains no release date for the game. Despite ramping up its promotion of Metal Gear Solid Delta in recent months, Konami still hasn't committed to even a broad launch window with the title. This is all the more odd given that the Snake Eater remake has been up for pre-order for a few months. Typically, most other publishers won't open pre-orders for their games until they have a release date/window lined up, but this hasn't been the case with Konami.

Regardless, a 2025 launch is looking incredibly likely for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater and Konami could choose to confirm as much before this year comes to an end. Whenever Metal Gear Solid Delta does arrive, it will be available to play across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.