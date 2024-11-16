Original Metal Gear Solid Games Just Got a Major Upgrade

Some of the original Metal Gear Solid games — Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater — just got a major upgrade thanks to a new update to Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 from Konami. Those that own the re-released collection will know a new update released today, Update 2.0.0. What they may not know is what the update does.

The full patch notes for the update can be found here, but the highlight is the major visual upgrade the two games now boast, for the very first time, thanks to this collection and its latest update.

Whether Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty or Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, none of the original Metal Gear Solid games are lookers. This is why Konami is remaking the third game, and likely its two predecessors after. That said, each now looks better thanks to the aforementioned update, which has added 4K support to Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1. Unfortunately, this 4K support does not extend to the original Metal Gear Solid though. Why this is, we don’t know. It is possible this will change with a future update, but right now there is no word of this being in the pipeline.

Visually, these are now the most definitive versions of each of these games, far surpassing what the 2011 HD collections offered. Of course, when the remake of the third game releases, presumably sometime next year, that will be a superior experience from a visual perspective, however, it will also not be the true original experience either.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 is available via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the game and all things Metal Gear Solid — including all of the latest Metal Gear Solid news, all of the latest Metal Gear Solid rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Metal Gear Solid speculation — click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think.