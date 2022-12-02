New Metal Gear Solid Update Is Bad News for Fans

A new update about the Metal Gear Solid franchise is bad news for the long-running but increasingly dormant Konami IP. The update comes from the creator of the series, Hideo Kojima. As you may know, Kojima parted ways with Konami in 2015 after 29 years with the company. During this time he most notably created Metal Gear Solid. And if you're familiar with the split, you'll know it was a messy end to the relationship. Despite this, there have been rumors here and there claiming the pair have mended the relationship. On the back of this claim, the rumors vary, but there's no need to worry about the splintering claims because the foundation of the rumors isn't true.

Speaking on his Brain Structure podcast, Kojima noted he's heard the requests of fans to return to work on Metal Gear Solid and other franchises he worked on when he was at Konami. That said, it's not happening. This is what Kojima specifically had to say about these requests: "I take this as a positive thing, but also, as adults, everyone should know that this isn't going to happen."

Of course, in the past Kojima said Metal Gear Solid V was going to be the last Metal Gear Solid game, and then once he left Konami, the nail only got hit deeper into the coffin. Yet, there's been rumors to the contrary but now we know there's nothing to these rumors. Konami could continue the series in the future, but it won't be with Kojima, and if Kojima isn't involved, it's not really Metal Gear Solid, is it?

Obviously, things can always change, but it's hard to see Kojima changing his mind at this point. If he was going to work on Metal Gear Solid again, he probably would have by now. He's been clear he wants to work on new things, including movies. To go back to the Konami franchise would conflict with everything he's been saying lately, but if you were holding onto a glimmer of hope, it sounds like it's time to finally let it go.

H/T. Nitroid.