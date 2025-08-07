Metal Gear Solid 5 Fans Surprised With Co-Op Mod

Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain just got a pretty ambitious co-op mode mod nine years after its initial release. It’s very possible we’ll never see a brand new Metal Gear Solid game ever again, much to the dismay of fans. The Metal Gear Solid series is one of the most influential and beloved franchises in gaming thanks to its innovative gameplay and rich storytelling. This is the series that made Hideo Kojima the gaming auteur that he is today, but unfortunately, his time with the franchise came to an end in 2015. While he intended for Metal Gear Solid 5 to be the last game in the series, that was solidified when he was reportedly ousted from Konami.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Following his departure, Konami tried to carry on with a crappy spin-off known as Metal Gear Survive, but the series largely died after that. Now, Konami is revitalizing the series with remasters and remakes. Later this month, we’ll see the long-awaited release of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, the remake of Metal Gear Solid 3. While that’s extremely exciting in its own right, it’s likely Konami is going to focus on modernizing old games for the foreseeable future instead of releasing new games.

Metal Gear Solid 5 Co-Op Mode Totally Changes the Game

metal gear solid 5: the phantom pain

However, fans are doing their best to populate Metal Gear Solid 5 with new content. One fan known as “unknown321” on Github has made a co-op version of Metal Gear Solid 5. As it stands, the mod allows two players to play through Metal Gear Solid 5‘s story missions together and work together to take down enemies.

The developer notes that it is far from perfect, but they’ve spent a really long time trying to make this work and wanted to get it out there in its current state as they can’t continue developing it full time anymore as they have to focus on their career. However, they do have plans to keep working on it, but it just means this current iteration is going to be rough around the edges.

You can check out their Github page for a full making of story, how it all works, how to install it, and even planned future features such as the ability to race your co-op friend. It’s a really impressive piece of work and so long as you’re open to something that is experimental and not perfect, it’s worth checking out Metal Gear Solid 5 with a buddy in co-op.