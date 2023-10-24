Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 Update Already in the Works

Konami’s new Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 has today been released, but it seems that the bundle is already plagued with a handful of problems. For the most part, many games that arrive nowadays tend to have struggles of some sort that are then patched out at a later date. Luckily, Konami seems to already have a grasp on what’s wrong with the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 and is developing an update that should be released relatively soon.

Reported by IGN, a list of errors and other bugs that have been found in Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 have now been outlined by Konami. In short, every game included with this package seems to have problems of some sort. A handful of these issues don’t seem to be too notable and are simply associated with incorrect subtitles or typos, while other games have problems with slowdown and visuals.

When it comes to the release of this future update, Konami hasn’t provided a specific timeframe just yet for when it may roll out. That being said, Konami has made clear that it will be letting loose multiple patches in the future, which means we could start to see some of the first updates for Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 arriving in mere days. When and if an update is released, we’ll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.

What’s Included With Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1?

In total, five games are included with Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1. By far the most notable titles are the first three Metal Gear Solid installments which are comprised of Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. Additionally, Metal Gear and Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake have also been featured in this package along with their Japanese iterations, which previously haven’t been released in western territories. Outside of these games, Konami has also added a number of bonus features that hardcore Metal Gear fans should surely enjoy digging into.

You can learn more about Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 via its official description attached below:

“The origin of stealth action returns. Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 unifies the beginning of the Metal Gear gameplay experience in one single package. Infiltrate enemy fortresses all over the globe, complete your missions with stealth and experience the thrilling cinematic story of the Metal Gear series.

Volume 1 line-up features the original titles and beginning of the Metal Gear series, including the original versions of Metal Gear and Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake, Metal Gear Solid (which also includes VR Missions/Special Missions), and the HD Collection versions of Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. Each main title in the line-up will also include an exclusive digital Screenplay Book and Master Book that details the story and characters in that game. This collection includes the classic versions of the games, complete with only minimal edits to copyrighted contents.”