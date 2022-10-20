Metal Gear Solid Rumors Gain Traction Following New Silent Hill Reveals

It now seems far more likely that recent rumors associated with Konami's Metal Gear Solid franchise will prove to be accurate following a number of new announcements tied to Silent Hill. Within the past year, plenty of rumors and reports related to Metal Gear Solid and Silent Hill have been floating around, but fans haven't known what to make of most of this conjecture. In the wake of Konami announcing a slew of new Silent Hill projects, though, it now looks like new reveals related to the publisher's stealth-action franchise could be on the horizon as well.

A little more than a year ago, a prominent report from publication VGC claimed that Konami was gearing up to revive Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Castlevania. This report stated that Silent Hill, in particular, would be coming back in the form of multiple new games that would stem from outside studios. As of the past day, this has now been confirmed with Bloober Team's remake of Silent Hill 2, developer No Code's Silent Hill: Townfall, and the mysterious Silent Hill F.

While these bits of information tied to Silent Hill have now been confirmed, this same report also stated at the time that Konami was partnering with developer Virtuos to work on a remake of a Metal Gear Solid title. Specifically, it was suggested that Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater would be the game in question that would get remade for modern platforms. Employees at Virtuos have also verified that a remake of some sort is in development, although it's not known if the project is tied to Metal Gear just yet.

Given that this high-profile report was accurate when it comes to Silent Hill, it now seems plausible that these details associated with Metal Gear Solid will prove to be trustworthy as well. And although it might take a bit longer to see what's in store for the future of Metal Gear, there's a good chance that Konami is looking to bring back one of its most popular franchises in some capacity before long.

