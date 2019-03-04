Metal Gear Solid Movie Director Comments On Oscar Isaac’s Bid to Play Snake

Yesterday Star Wars actor Oscar Isaac suddenly became a trending name once more for an entirely different movie: Metal Gear Solid. When the actor mentioned in a recent interview that he would be down to play the franchise’s protagonist, the Internet went wild. Since we’ve already seen the actor in the role thanks to an incredible piece of fan art that debuted last year, it wasn’t hard to see him in the role. Now the upcoming film’s director is weighing in … with a twist.

What started it all is when the below incredible fan art made its rounds back in 2018:

OK let’s get back to serious Bid-NESS and that’s rolling with the hype of a #metalgearsolid movie. Wanted to try #oscarisaac he has a dope mean mug so I wanted to see how he looks. #henrycavill since I don’t think I did it justice on the first one which was done quick #mgs 🐍 pic.twitter.com/vzagaoVL9c — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) August 15, 2018

It turns out that the upcoming Metal Gear Solid movie’s director, Jordan Vogt-Roberts, was actually the one to commission the piece of artwork to begin with from BossLogic. With Isaac’s response going viral, Vogt-Roberts’ inbox has been understandably blowing up to which he mentioned “the full process required to cast an icon hasn’t even started” while attaching a previous message between himself and the artist himself.

THIS-MUSING-IS-NOT-NEWS-PSA: To everyone asking how I feel about Oscar Isaac saying he wants to be Solid Snake. The full process required to cast an icon hasn’t even started, but.. Ask @Bosslogic where the idea for his brilliant mock up came from. The ball’s in Oscar’s court. pic.twitter.com/DKM1gw0Oc2 — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) March 4, 2019

Adding “the ball’s in Oscar’s court,” it looks like this dream casting could actually see fruition. It looks like both parties are interested and we’re definitely intrigued by the idea of him playing the role himself.

What do you think? Think the Star Wars actor is up to the task, or do you see someone else in the icon’s boots? Sound off in the comment section below or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

