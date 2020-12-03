Snake Voice Actor Down to Play Character in Metal Gear Solid Remake

✖

Following rumors of a Metal Gear Solid remaster, voice actor David Hayter was asked on Twitter whether or not he would be interested in reprising his role as Snake. While Hayter was quick to point out that he has not heard about any such project, he also affirmed that he would still love to return to the role. Hayter has portrayed the character throughout most of his appearances, dating back to 1998's Metal Gear Solid on the original PlayStation. The character was recast for Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, with Kiefer Sutherland taking on the game's lead role.

The Tweet from David Hayter can be found embedded below.

I honestly don’t know of the rumors are true. But if they are, let the studio know you’d like me back as Snake. 🐍 I’m always down to return to Shadow Moses. DH https://t.co/qLk42GJtTX — David Hayter (@DavidBHayter) December 2, 2020

Hayter's commitment to the role comes as little surprise. Despite being recast for The Phantom Pain, Hayter has frequently affirmed his passion for the character. Since The Phantom Pain's release, Hayter has returned to voice Snake in two additional games: Super Bomberman R, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, both of which feature Snake as a guest character.

Unfortunately, the future remains very much in question for the Metal Gear franchise. Konami's interest in video game development has greatly decreased over the last few years, and the publisher has opted instead to shift focus towards ports and compilations. The original Metal Gear Solid received a remake back in 2004 on the Nintendo GameCube, called Metal Gear Solid: The Twin Snakes. That title was eventually ported to other platforms. If Metal Gear Solid were to receive some kind of remaster, it seems more likely that Konami would add some next-gen polish to that game, as opposed to creating an entirely new remake.

Regardless of what the future brings, fans will be happy to know that Hayter remains committed to returning to voice Snake. The actor's voice truly brought the character to life, and it's hard to imagine any kind of remake happening without him. Whether or not that will actually happen, however, remains to be seen!

