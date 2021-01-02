Metal Gear Solid Fans Get Excited After Snake Actor Teases Reunion Panel

The original cast of Metal Gear Solid looks like it will soon be reconvening for a reunion panel later this month. The news comes by way of two of the game’s iconic voice actors who have started providing the first details on the forthcoming event.

Over on Twitter recently, Tasia Valenza, who played Sniper Wolf in the first Metal Gear Solid entry, stated that a reunion panel will be coming about in just a few short weeks. While specifics on who all will be joining in haven’t been given just yet, fan excitement seems to have reached a fever pitch when it was confirmed that the beloved voice of Solid Snake, David Hayter, will be taking part. Hayter shared the announcement on his own Twitter page and implored fans to stay tuned for more information.

I’ve heard rumors about this too, Wolf. Stay tuned... https://t.co/5sboj1inZ8 — David Hayter (@DavidBHayter) December 29, 2020

Of course, the fact that the cast of Metal Gear Solid seems to be getting back together for a reunion has fans equally ecstatic and dying to learn more. While there have been many stellar video games over the years that have boasted beloved voice casts, perhaps no other game has a more iconic lineup than that of Metal Gear Solid. Even though Hayter and Valenza are the two confirmed to take part in this right now, more names might be added soon.

Obviously, given that this event is said to be occurring this month, we should start to hear a whole lot more about the particular details of the panel in the coming days. Once we have more information, we'll share it with you here on ComicBook.com. To keep up with our coverage of all things related to Metal Gear Solid, you can also follow our dedicated page right here.

