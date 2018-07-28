You Can Now Play As Quiet in Metal Gear Solid V

A new Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain update released this week. Now, I know what you’re thinking: who cares, that game is almost three years old.

Well let me tell you why you should care: because with the new update you can now play as Quiet. More specifically, you can now play as Quiet to infiltrate FOBs.

According to Konami, you cannot change Quiet’s uniform or head options unlike other characters. She’s described as being an expert with the sniper rifle, with very steady hands that minimize shaking. Further, her movement speed is extremely fast and allows for unique jumping abilities over high steps where a player usually would need a ladder. She is further described as adept at closing down enemies, courtesy of a special dash; meanwhile, remaining still for a certain amount of time will make her cloaked.

If you want, you can read more about the update here.

For those that don’t know: Quiet, also known to the Soviet Froces as Tixij (which means the same thing), is a female assassin that first appears in Metal Gear Solid V. Originally an assassin for XOF, Quiet later defected to Diamond Dogs after being defeated by Venom Snake.

She notably only ever wears a minimal amount of clothing because she can only drink or breath through her skin as a result of a parasite-treatment for serious injuries.

A virtual prison on Mother Base, she is allowed to accompany Venom Snake on missions as a companion (more on the character here).

While she’s a controversial character for some, Quiet is mostly a fan-favorite among Metal Gear Solid fans, and is one of the series’ many (and I mean many) memorable and unique characters.

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Xbox 360, and PS3. Launching back in September 2015, it is almost universally considered one of the best games this generation, and a solid entry in one of the video game’s most beloved series.

Now, if you could go ahead and make Quiet her own game, that would be awesome Konami.