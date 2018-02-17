The Last Metal Gear Survive Beta Is Now Live

Metal Gear Survive’s final beta is now live to allow players once last shot at trying out the Metal Gear spinoff before the game launches next week.

This latest beta also marks the first time that PC players can experience the game via Steam. Available now on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, the beta offers three different missions and two maps to play them on. With the beta live now, it’ll run until Feb. 18, just two days before the game fully releases.

For those that participate in the beta, you don’t have to go it alone either. Up to four players can take part in the co-op missions that the beta offers, and everyone who partakes in the last trial run will receive some in-game cosmetics that’ll crossover to the full purchase of Metal Gear Survive.

In Metal Gear Survive, those who don’t know much about the game and who are expecting a typical Metal Gear experience will probably find it fairly jarring. The spinoff game takes place in a ravaged landscape where zombie-like enemies of different shapes and sizes roam the area intent on smashing down your bases to get to you. In order to prevent this, you’ll have to work together with your team while using an array of weapons and traps and fortifying your defenses. Scavenging for resources in your downtime will help keep supplies in check between the enemy onslaughts.

Metal Gear Survive is also notably the first game without Metal Gear creator Hideo Kojima leading the charge. The series creator parted ways with Konami years ago with this newest installation in the series being the first to release since then. This fact combined with the atypical gameplay of Metal Gear Survive that deviates from the usual emphasis on stealth and tactics had some series fans worried about the game, but reception of previous betas seems to be fairly decent so far.

The last beta is scheduled to end on Feb. 18, so players still have a bit of time to try it out before the game launches on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on Feb. 20.