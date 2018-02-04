Metal Gear Survive Offering Special Items for Metal Gear Solid V Players

Metal Gear Survive might not be a continuation of the acclaimed Metal Gear series’ storyline, but it will offer some content from one of the previous games.

For players who partook in playing Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, you’ll be able to access this special gear with little effort on your part. As long as you meet a couple of easy requirements that basically just involve agreeing to some terms and conditions and playing Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain with the same account that you use to start Metal Gear Survive, you’ll instantly have access to these unique items.

The items that players will receive won’t have an impact on the gameplay itself, though they will serve as an indication to other players that you encounter online that this isn’t your first Metal Gear rodeo. An MGO3 name plate, a signature eyepatch accessory, a Diamond Dogs name plate, and a Metal Gear Ray accessory are the items that’ll be available for returning players, all of which can be seen through Konami’s blog post.

Konami’s announcement about the bonus item incentives also explained exactly how players will receive their items through the use of a nine-digit code and some previous saved data.

Condition

You need to have agreed to the Terms of Use in Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain and started to play the game.

How to confirm if the condition is met

From the pause menu, if you can see the 9-digits Contact ID then you are all set to receive the items.

How to get the items

You receive the items by playing the release version of Metal Gear Survive using the same account you used to play Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain.

*Once downloaded the items will be sent to the supply box.

*The Supply Box is accessible at Base Camp after a certain point in the story.

Metal Gear Survive is scheduled to launch on Feb. 20 in North America for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. A new trailer that was recently released can be seen above that shows off an upbeat take on the game’s co-op feature.