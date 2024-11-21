Metaphor: ReFantazio Goes on Sale for First Time Since Release

Metaphor: ReFantazio, the new critically-acclaimed RPG from the team behind the Persona series, including Persona 5 Royal, has gone on sale for the first time since release with a meaty discount. Atlus released the new RPG back on October 11. Since then it has sold over one million units, a modest success, and earned a Game of the Year nomination at The Game Awards 2024. Considering it has a 94 on Metacritic, the third highest rating of the year, neither of these things are very surprising. What is surprising though is that it already has a meaty discount a month later.

Right now, on Amazon, the game is currently 29 percent off, which means $49.99 rather than its standard $69.99 asking price. This is the first time it has gone on sale, and consequently is the lowest price the game has ever been.

The Xbox Series X|S digital version has also gone on sale, at the same time, via the Microsoft Store, but this deal is only for 25 percent off, which means the game is $52.49. This is the first time the game has gone on sale digitally as well. The digital PS5 version has not gone on sale though.

How long the Amazon deals are going to be available we don’t know because Amazon does not disclose this information. The Microsoft Store deal on the other hand we know will expire on December 3.

“”From the creative minds behind Persona 3, Persona 4, and Persona 5 comes Metaphor: ReFantazio, a unique fantasy world, where your protagonist will journey alongside his fairy companion, Gallica, to lift the curse from the kingdom’s lost prince,” reads an official description of the game. “Control your destiny, face your fears and awaken magical “Archetype” powers that lie dormant in your heart. By awakening to an “Archetype,” you will unlock the power to channel and combine the abilities of unique job classes. Strengthen your bonds and build your party to take down powerful foes and discover the kingdom’s true nature.”