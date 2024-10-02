First Metaphor: ReFantazio Review Shows How the Game Stacks Up to Persona

Metaphor: ReFantazio from the Persona creators Atlus will be out on October 11th, but already ahead of that launch, the very first review for the game has gone live. The Japanese publication Famitsu published its review for Metaphor: ReFantazio this week, and in a bit of good news for Persona fans, the new game has gotten a near-perfect score. In fact, its score is actually tied with Persona 5 Royal, so if you thought highly of that rereleased and improved version of Persona 5, Metaphor: ReFantazio sounds like it'll be worth your time as well.

Famitsu's score for Metaphor: ReFantazio was a 37/40 which, again, was exactly what Persona 5 Reload got. For those wondering why it's out of 40, Famitsu scores its games by letting four different reviewers try out a game to give it four different scores out of 10. The sum of those is the game's final score, so in this case, Metaphor: ReFantazio got a score of 9/9/10/9 to give it a total of 37/40.

To compare this to other Persona games Famitsu scored, the original Persona 5 got a higher score of 39/40. Some of the Persona spin-offs like Persona 3: Dancing and Persona 5: Dancing Famitsu got slightly lower scores of 32/40 for both of those while Persona 5 Tactica was a smidge higher at 33/40. So while it may not be a Persona game by name, the fact that it carries so many similarities, was made by the same developer, and review scores comparable to such a revered game as Persona 5 Royal all amount to good news for Persona fans.

In addition to giving the game a glowing score, the Famitsu review naturally shared some details about Metaphor: ReFantazio that'll help Persona players get an idea of how it'll play. Unsurprisingly, a translation of the Famitsu review (via ryokutaya2089) said that the gameplay feels nearly identical to the Persona games with the battle system boasting strong similarities as well, though Persona players may have already picked up on that from previews and trailers released previously. Some parts of the game were long-winded, according to the review, but it seems like there's plenty to do since it's been suggested that Metaphor: ReFantazio will take about 80 hours to complete. For those who want to do everything there is to do, it's estimated that it'll take you about 100 hours instead.

Famitsu typically drops its reviews a bit early ahead of other outlets, so expect to see more review scores for Metaphor: ReFantazio before release to offer more Persona comparisons.