Metro Exodus Reveals 4K Gameplay Trailer

Metro Exodus

The next Metro game is one that we’ve known is coming for a while now, but we’ve also now got a confirmed release date for the upcoming title. Metro Exodus is scheduled to be released on February 22, 2019, a day that’s already packed with releases seeing how both Anthem and the PlayStation 4 exclusive Days Gone are also scheduled to be out on that day.

This release date is starkly different from the one that many people thought was confirmed for Metro Exodus. In one of the games previous trailers, people noticed that a date appeared to have been hidden within part of the trailer. The preview of the game that was released during The Game Awards appeared to show that the game would be out on August 8, but whether that was to be the case or not doesn’t really matter right now seeing how the actual release date has been revealed to be much later than August 8 of this year.

If you’re not familiar with the new Metro game that’s due out next year, you can head to the game’s Steam page to learn more about it. Some of the core features are listed below that give you a quick overview of what’s to come when Metro Exodus launches on February 22, 2019.