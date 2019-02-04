‘Metro Exodus’ Creator Comments on Epic Games Store Exclusivity, Future PC Releases

Update: For clarity, the statement came from Deep Silver, the publisher of Metro Exodus.

Metro Exodus’ creators have issued a statement on the backlash over the PC version launching exclusively through the Epic Games store as well as comments made recently by an individual who worked on the game.

Just under a week ago, Deep Silver and Epic Games issued a joint announcement which said Metro Exodus’ PC release would come through the Epic Games store with the game releasing through Steam a year later. The move was met with criticism from consumers who don’t want to use a separate launcher for their games and lamented the fact that the change occurred so close to the game’s February 15th launch, and even Valve said the situation was “unfair.” Those frustrations were further fueled when a member of Metro Exodus developer 4A Games spoke about the restricted release and caused some to worry about the future of the series on the PC platform, though it’s now known that the developer’s message was lost in translation.

After the whole debacle, the official Metro Exodus Twitter account shared a Twitlonger statement where the developer told followers the decision to release the PC version through the Epic Games store was entirely up to Deep Silver and Koch Media alone. It also addressed the comments from the 4A Games developer and said the statements didn’t reflect the developer or publisher’s views but instead were coming from a frustrated individual who’s game’s release has been consumed by controversy.

“The recent comments made by a member of the 4A Games development team do not reflect Deep Silver’s or 4A Games’ view on the future of the franchise,” the official statement said. “They do reflect the hurt and disappointment of a passionate individual who has seen what was previously nothing but positive goodwill towards his work turn to controversy due to a business decision he had no control over. We respectfully ask that any and all valid feedback over this decision is directed at Koch Media / Deep Silver, and not the developers at 4A Games.”

Release decisions pertaining to future Metro games are also in the hands of Koch Media and Deep Silver, the statement said, with the franchise planned to continue on PC and other platforms.

“The future release strategy of the Metro series lies with Koch Media / Deep Silver,” the statement continued. “Our decision to partner with Epic Games was based on the goal of investing in the future of the series and our development partner at 4A Games. We have every intention of continuing this franchise, and a PC version will always be at the heart of our plans.”

Metro Exodus is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on February 15th.