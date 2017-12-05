Metro: Exodus Set To Get A New Trailer At The Game Awards This Week

One of the biggest surprises we got to see during Microsoft’s big Xbox showcase at the Electronic Entertainment Expo this year was the long-awaited sequel to Deep Silver’s Metro franchise, the hauntingly beautiful Metro: Exodus. We’ve been dying to see more of this game in action, and, thankfully, we won’t have to wait too much longer.

The forthcoming project will get an all new trailer this Thursday during The Game Awards 2017, in which Deep Silver and the developers at 4A Games will no doubt have some new surprises in store.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Geoff Keighley revealed the details about the new Metro: Exodus trailer earlier today, as part of the other surprises that are in store for the show when it streams Thursday night, starting at 5:30 PM PDT.

The game follows in the footsteps of the previously released Metro games for Xbox 360 and PC, including Metro 2033 and Metro: Last Light. Deep Silver previously released both of those as part of a two-pack for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, which has kept interest in the series going strong – and no doubt prompted the publisher to move forward with its biggest adventure to date with Exodus.

The series continues to be based upon the Metro novels written by Dmitry Glukhovsky, and Exodus should have the same atmospheric touches as the original games, as you fight in a post-nuclear world against both deadly creatures and other adversaries, using unique weaponry at every turn.

Based upon what we’ve seen so far – we’ve included the previous released trailer below for reference – Metro: Exodus could easily be one of 2018’s biggest surprise titles. And we’re eager to see what the new trailer will have to offer.

Metro: Exodus is set to arrive in 2018 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.