Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition Gets Release Date

Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition is a free upgrade for existing owners of the game, and it will be available on Steam, GOG, the Microsoft Store, and the Epic Games Store on May 6th! The release date was announced via the game's official Twitter account. The PC Enhanced Edition is being hailed as a "radical update" to the original game, featuring significant graphic changes through ray tracing. Unfortunately, this means the update will "require a Ray Tracing capable GPU as the minimum spec." According to the game's official website, PC Enhanced Edition will be a separate download from the main game, as opposed to a patch.

The announcement from the game's official Twitter account can be found embedded below.

Get ready to have your mind blown, Spartan. The #MetroExodus PC Enhanced Edition is coming on May 6! Didn't think Metro could possibly look any better? Hold our vodka. 🍸 Check out the specs, info and FAQ here: https://t.co/W8HgXNHM73 pic.twitter.com/mPHU8tZGJC — Metro Exodus (@MetroVideoGame) April 28, 2021

Fans will be happy to know that the PC Enhanced Edition will support save transfers with most versions of the game. That only extends to chapter saves, however, as opposed to saves inside a level. The Microsoft Store version will feature no save transfers, as those are encrypted. As such, those players will have to start over from the beginning. However, given all of the enhancements, it seems a lot of players might already be planning to do just that! The new version also needs Windows to run, so it will not be compatible with Linux, Google Stadia, or Amazon Luna. On Mac, players will have to use GeForce NOW.

Released in 2019, Metro Exodus combines first-person shooter elements with survival-horror. Set in the year 2035, the game casts players in the role of Artyom, as he navigates a world decimated by a nuclear war. The game is a follow-up to Metro: Last Light, and is based on the books by Dmitry Glukhovsky.

It will be interesting to see how the game's improvements enhance the overall experience! Metro Exodus was already graphically impressive, and the ray tracing update should make it look even better. Fans will have the chance to see for themselves on May 6th!

Are you looking forward to Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition? Are you a fan of the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!