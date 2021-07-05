Nintendo Re-Releasing Earlier Amiibo Alongside Metroid Dread

✖

Last month, Nintendo announced a pair of new amiibo that will release alongside Metroid Dread on Nintendo Switch. On October 8th, a two-pack featuring Samus in her new suit and an EMMI opponent will be available in stores. However, it seems that another Metroid amiibo will get re-released that same day, giving fans a chance to pick up one they might have missed the first time around: Dark Samus! Multiple retailers have now listed a Dark Samus reprint, including Best Buy. The Dark Samus amiibo was released as part of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate line, where the villain appears as a playable fighter.

At this time, Nintendo has not announced whether or not the amiibo will be compatible with the game, but it seems like a safe bet. When the company has offered amiibo reprints in the past, it's usually because that particular figure will work with a new game. For example, last year, Nintendo re-released the four Champion amiibo from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild when Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity released. Those characters also played a significant role in the latter game, so it made sense to bring them back.

Dark Samus debuted in the Metroid Prime trilogy, where she served as a major antagonist for Samus Aran. The events in Metroid Dread take place after the Prime games, so it's possible that this amiibo reprint could foreshadow Dark Samus having some kind of role. Given the fact that the Prime series and "main" Metroid series have mostly remained separate, however, it seems unlikely.

The announcement of Metroid Dread has generated a lot of interest in past Metroid games and other content related to the series. Some Metroid amiibo have been very tough to come by since their original print run, particularly the Samus/Metroid two-pack that was released alongside Metroid: Samus Returns. Hopefully, this Dark Samus reprint means that more amiibo from the franchise will receive similar reprints later this year!

Metroid Dread will release exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

[H/T: Wario 64]