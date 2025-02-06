Metroid Dread Developer Teases Next Game

Mercury Steam is an independent studio that has worked with industry legends like Nintendo and Konami. It is best known for its Metroidvania titles, Castlevania: Lords of Shadow, Metroid: Samus Returns, and Metroid Dread. But it has also developed its own titles, such as Spacelords. The studio has proven itself to be capable, as Metroid Dread is hailed as one of the best in the series. Fans who have been following Mercury Steam will be excited to see the recent teaser the studio has released for its upcoming game.

Mercury Steam has teased their next game, currently under the name Project Iron. Mercury Steam has partnered with 505 Games to publish Project Iron, and is using the tagline “Forge Your Legend”. This gives many the idea blacksmithing will play an important role in Project Iron.

The teaser shared by Mercury Steam shows a fancy hammer resting on what looks like an anvil with the sparks of a fire in view. Game director Enric Álvarez describes the game as a dark fantasy, single-player third-person action RPG.

While best known for its 2D sidescrolling Metroidvanias, Mercury Steam has experience with third-person games through Spacelords. This was the studio’s free-to-play shooter that did not gain popular appeal but was thoroughly enjoyed by its fans. However, the studio will certainly use this experience to develop Project Iron.

Some may be disappointed Mercury Steam isn’t working on a new 2D Metroid, but these fans can look forward to Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, which Nintendo has confirmed is still planning to launch on Nintendo Switch. Others are still holding out hope Nintendo will port Metroid Prime 2 and Metroid Prime 3 to the Nintendo Switch as well.

Mercury Steam briefly teased Project Iron today but plans to reveal more during the IGN Fan Fest. This event takes place beginning on February 24th and will run for a few days. There is no indication of when Mercury Steam will showcase its upcoming game, but there isn’t much longer to wait until then.

Single-player games have recently proven to be massively successful. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 features dark and realistic fantasy, and sold over a million copies within days of launch. Baldur’s Gate 3 likewise had massive sales numbers and an incredible reception.

Mercury steam’s project iron teaser.

If Mercury Steam can capture this same success, Project Iron will be a game to look out for. Given the pedigree of Metroid Dread, Project Iron has a lot of promise, and we can’t wait to see what Mercury Steam has been working on.

In addition to Project Iron, Mercury Storm has been revealed to be working on a second project according to an earnings report posted by Nordisk Film. Project Iron is clearly ready to see the light of day, but Mercury Steam’s second mysterious project remains unknown, so fans will have to bide their time for now.