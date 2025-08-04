Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Confirmed for Release in 2025

After rumors that the game was getting delayed, it seems Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is still planned for release in 2025. In a newly published article on Nintendo’s official website (spotted by users on Reddit), the company has revealed several games that will be playable at Fan Expo Canada later this month. Multiple games for Switch 2 have been confirmed for the convention, including currently available ones like Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza, as well as upcoming titles like Borderlands 4 and Elden Ring Tarnished Edition. Metroid Prime 4: Beyond will also be playable, which the website explicitly states will be “available later in 2025.”

For the time being, that should quell any concerns that the game might have been pushed back. No one knows for sure when we might actually see Metroid Prime 4 released, but rumors have suggested a November launch window. That would be in keeping with what we’ve seen in the past; the first two Metroid Prime games were both released in the month of November. It would also make sense since Pokemon Legends: Z-A is coming in October. If that does prove to be the case, we can probably expect to hear about a release date sometime soon, so Nintendo can start building hype for the game.

image courtesy of nintendo

Metroid Prime 4 is a very unusual case for a Nintendo game. The game was announced at the start of the Switch era, all the way back in 2017. Unlike previous series entries, Metroid Prime 4 was not going to be developed by Retro Studios, but from an unannounced team widely assumed to be part of Bandai Namco. In 2019, Nintendo shocked fans when it announced that all progress on the game was being cancelled, with Retro starting over development from scratch. The original developer’s return was cause for excitement, but it has led to a long wait for the finished product.

Like Pokemon Legends: Z-A, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is still coming to the original Switch. However, both are still being treated as major Switch 2 games. Metroid Prime 4: Beyond was given a big spotlight at the big Switch 2 media event in April, where it was one of several games playable on the new system. I came away very impressed during my time with Metroid Prime 4, and it seems like it’s shaping up to be one of the first games that really showcases what the new hardware can do.

Last week’s Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase gave us a good idea of what to expect from third-party developers and publishers over the next few months. Unfortunately, it didn’t offer any more clarity about Nintendo’s own plans, not just for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, but for other games, including Kirby Air Riders and Splatoon Raiders. Hopefully we’ll see a full Nintendo Direct in the near future so we can get a little more clarity.

Are you happy Metroid Prime 4 is still set to be released this year? Have you played any of the previous games in the series? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!